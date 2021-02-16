Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will report sales of $90.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.53 million. Workiva reported sales of $80.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $348.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.00 million to $348.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $402.38 million, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $405.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workiva.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,724.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,468,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,940. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter valued at $31,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 72.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after acquiring an additional 432,555 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,410,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,807,000 after acquiring an additional 171,938 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 361.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 167,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,440,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK stock opened at $108.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Workiva has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $111.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

