Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WKPPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Panmure Gordon raised Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WKPPF stock remained flat at $$10.08 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

