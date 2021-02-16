Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 14th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,936,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The company has a market cap of $16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.02. Worksport has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15.

Get Worksport alerts:

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers Worksport Tri Fold, a soft folding tonneau cover; Worksport Smart Fold, a rear smart latch system; Worksport Quad-Fold, a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover to fold in four sections; and Worksport Forte GEN2 tonneau covers.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.