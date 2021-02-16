Worldcore (WRC) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Worldcore has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcore token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcore has a market cap of $174,816.99 and approximately $12.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00064891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00897260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00049123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.72 or 0.05142320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024507 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00017158 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00033458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Worldcore Token Profile

WRC is a token. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.eu

