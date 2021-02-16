Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Reaches $2.92 on Major Exchanges (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded flat against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $2.92 or 0.00005960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $191,908.55 and approximately $867.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00263718 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00083455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00073567 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00086175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.90 or 0.00409374 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00186136 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

