Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Reaches $509.70 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $130.11 or 0.00265823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $509.70 million and approximately $393.66 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00061191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00265295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00075375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00086097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00396086 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00185025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,917,460 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

