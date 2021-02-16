Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Hits $420.15 on Major Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 103.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be bought for $420.15 or 0.00848578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $807,114.25 and approximately $81,978.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00063560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.00259570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00080989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00070291 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00083697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.93 or 0.00423995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00184397 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

