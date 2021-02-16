Wrapped NXM (WNXM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $35.16 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.45 or 0.00116318 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $96.34 million and $35.16 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00061217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.53 or 0.00264277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00082112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00073199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00084563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.69 or 0.00440745 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00184799 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

