Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 252.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -125.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

