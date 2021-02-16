Xavier Kris Buys 4,662,667 Shares of Sky and Space Global (ASX:SAS) Stock

Sky and Space Global (ASX:SAS) insider Xavier Kris bought 4,662,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$424,302.70 ($303,073.36).
The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21.
About Sky and Space Global
