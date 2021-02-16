Xavier Kris Buys 4,662,667 Shares of Sky and Space Global (ASX:SAS) Stock

Sky and Space Global (ASX:SAS) insider Xavier Kris bought 4,662,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$424,302.70 ($303,073.36).

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21.

About Sky and Space Global

Sky and Space Global Limited operates as a nano-satellite technology company. It constructs and operates communications infrastructure based on nano-satellite technology for telecommunications and international transport industries, as well as develops software systems that will deploy, maintain orbit control, and handle communication network to provide a global coverage.

