Xaya Market Capitalization Tops $4.21 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Xaya has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $23,853.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0923 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Xaya

About Xaya

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,766,947 coins and its circulating supply is 45,624,820 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

