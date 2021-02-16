xBTC Reaches One Day Volume of $494,437.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, xBTC has traded up 67.8% against the US dollar. xBTC has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $494,437.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00061091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00264498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00082500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00073073 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00084233 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00187766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.19 or 0.00391441 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 5,138,078 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,023,226 tokens. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

xBTC Token Trading

xBTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

