Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Shares Up 7.8%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.10. 570,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 582,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) by 211.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 137,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.05% of Xcel Brands worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.