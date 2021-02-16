Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Trading 40.1% Higher

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) shares traded up 40.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.46. 4,591,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,462% from the average session volume of 293,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $186.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $655.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.