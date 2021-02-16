XP (XP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

XP (NASDAQ:XP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect XP to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XP opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.84. XP has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12.

Get XP alerts:

XP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.