Xpel (OTCMKTS:XPLT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.81

Xpel Inc (OTCMKTS:XPLT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and traded as high as $56.51. Xpel shares last traded at $56.42, with a volume of 111,663 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70.

About Xpel (OTCMKTS:XPLT)

XPEL Technologies Corp. manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

