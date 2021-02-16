XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $120.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Loop Capital increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

NYSE XPO opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.94, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

