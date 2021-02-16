XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s current price.

XSPA stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. XpresSpa Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 384.80% and a negative net margin of 258.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.