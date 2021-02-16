XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s current price.

XSPA stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. XpresSpa Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 384.80% and a negative net margin of 258.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.