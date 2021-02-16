XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Trading Up 5.6%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s share price was up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 20,144,924 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 17,352,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of XpresSpa Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 384.80% and a negative net margin of 258.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

