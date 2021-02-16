xRhodium (XRC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.15 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $3.33 or 0.00006863 BTC on major exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $1,900.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003346 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039073 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00020810 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,324,905 coins and its circulating supply is 1,244,905 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

xRhodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

