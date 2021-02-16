Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China-A Shares Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China-A Shares Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHS)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.46. Approximately 8,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 13,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China-A Shares Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China-A Shares Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.