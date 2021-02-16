Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Shares Up 0.2%

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.05 and last traded at $51.05. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 5.90% of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

