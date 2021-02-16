Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP) Trading Up 1.5%

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.17 and last traded at $50.01. Approximately 64,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 24,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07.

