Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Xylem has increased its dividend payment by 44.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Xylem has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xylem to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE XYL opened at $99.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,507.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.