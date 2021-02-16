Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.35 and last traded at $37.14. 2,012,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,570,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YALA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,459,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

