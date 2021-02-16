Yamana Gold Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0263 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Yamana Gold has raised its dividend payment by 259.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

AUY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 23,091,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,307,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUY. Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

