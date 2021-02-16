Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.79

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.79 and traded as high as $8.15. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 1,700 shares traded.

YZCAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.