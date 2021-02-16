YF Link (YFL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One YF Link token can currently be purchased for about $330.91 or 0.00670683 BTC on exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $17.04 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00061558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00262511 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00081538 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00073178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00084353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.46 or 0.00426555 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00185163 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

Buying and Selling YF Link

YF Link can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

