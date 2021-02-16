Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Shares Gap Up to $19.72

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.72, but opened at $22.89. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 853 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $91.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 101,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

