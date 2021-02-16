Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Trading Up 16.8%

Shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) were up 16.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 1,903,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 422% from the average daily volume of 364,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $597.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yiren Digital stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

