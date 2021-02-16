YOU COIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.56 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 72.4% higher against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $6.56 million and $3.26 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00063144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.92 or 0.00847535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00047654 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.73 or 0.05036994 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024350 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00016416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000175 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.