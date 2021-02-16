YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Shares Up 16.5%

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF)’s stock price shot up 16.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

About YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.