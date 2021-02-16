yTSLA Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $56,411.78 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. yTSLA Finance has a total market capitalization of $56,411.78 and $16,339.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yTSLA Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00263667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00086079 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00074108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00088239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.48 or 0.00410752 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00181826 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Token Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,401 tokens. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

Buying and Selling yTSLA Finance

