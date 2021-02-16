yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Market Cap Hits $59,666.13

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One yTSLA Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $59,666.13 and $14,234.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00061605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00258842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00079276 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00070461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00082720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.25 or 0.00403598 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00184727 BTC.

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,401 tokens. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yTSLA Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yTSLA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

