Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Short Interest Update

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 14th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YAC stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Yucaipa Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,394,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $11,114,000.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

