Yucaipa Acquisition (NYSE:YAC) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.64. 4,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 159,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $11,114,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,394,000.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

