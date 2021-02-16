Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.73. Yum! Brands posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,194 shares of company stock worth $1,511,112. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,100,000 after acquiring an additional 298,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,334,000 after acquiring an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after acquiring an additional 180,936 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $105.47 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

