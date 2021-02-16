Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.18% of Yum! Brands worth $57,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,112. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.73. 8,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,872. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

