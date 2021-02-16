Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.15

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.15 and last traded at $63.86, with a volume of 6503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.90.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

