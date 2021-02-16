Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.57 Million

Analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will announce $123.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.20 million. Bally’s posted sales of $130.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year sales of $378.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $381.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $875.46 million, with estimates ranging from $645.95 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bally’s.

Several analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

In related news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $221,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,304 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,218. 40.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,886,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,542,000.

NYSE:BALY opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.28. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.63 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

