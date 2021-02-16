Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

BBBY traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 203,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,791,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.10.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.