Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post sales of $68.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.66 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $66.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $268.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.81 billion to $270.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $280.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $277.98 billion to $287.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

