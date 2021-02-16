Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.78 Million

Brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report sales of $88.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $90.10 million. Dril-Quip posted sales of $108.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $366.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.70 million to $368.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $338.14 million, with estimates ranging from $312.30 million to $368.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,373,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,107,000 after purchasing an additional 236,758 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,767,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,966,000 after purchasing an additional 183,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 104.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 156,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 68,802 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DRQ opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.06 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $42.69.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

