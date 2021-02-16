Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce sales of $15.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $15.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year sales of $59.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.75 million to $60.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $64.10 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $68.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $312.62 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

