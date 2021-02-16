Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Regal Beloit posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

RBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBC opened at $128.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.16. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $146.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

