Zacks: Analysts Expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $283.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will announce $283.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.00 million and the highest is $283.61 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $271.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE ATGE opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 611 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,300.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

