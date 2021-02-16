Zacks: Analysts Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will report sales of $36.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.40 million and the highest is $43.19 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $35.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $195.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $202.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $561.46 million, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

