Zacks: Analysts Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.07. Alkermes reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.79. 83,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,297. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Alkermes by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

