Zacks: Analysts Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Ball posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,324 shares of company stock valued at $14,472,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.20. 75,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.81. Ball has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

