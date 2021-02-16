Zacks: Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.97. BancFirst posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BANF shares. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,800. 38.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 55.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,929,000 after buying an additional 1,359,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BANF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,099. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

